WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- A toddler in southern Illinois has been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says a three-year-old from Williamson County tested positive for the virus.
The toddler likely acquired the virus from community spread. They are at home in isolation and doing well.
This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County up to 12.
There have been five cases confirmed in Franklin County. Of those positive cases, six have recovered.
If you have health questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.