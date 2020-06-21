CHICAGO, IL (WMAQ) — A toddler was killed in shooting in Chicago’s west side.
Officials say the 3-year-old was in a car with his father when they were struck by gunfire. It happened Saturday evening around 6:30.
The little boy was shot in the back and died at the hospital. His father also suffered a graze wound to the abdomen.
So far, no one is in custody. Community activist Andrew Holmes is calling on the community to step up, and help find the gunman.
"With all that's going on, the racial tensions, the police brutality, the protests, what I'm asking: Come on out here and protest on this West Side and shut this West Side down until we find out who discharged that weapon and took the life of this baby,” Holmes said. “Everything that is going on, but we don't forget about home base. Don't forget about us, us killing us, Black on Black crime. We got to take care of home base first.”
Officials said another shooting Saturday night left a 13-year-old girl in the hospital.
Investigations are underway for both shootings.