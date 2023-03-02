MARION, IL — According to Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap, more than 45,000 southern Illinoisans struggle to put food on the table. That's why the Fowler Bonan Foundation is encouraging the community to donate to their third annual "Together We Can" food drive.
According to a release from the foundation, the public can drop off cans of soup or make monetary donations at several locations across the region through March 15.
In a statement included in the release, Board Chairman Dale Fowler said the drive was a simple way for anyone to contribute in the fight against hunger and help their fellow community members. "This is the third year for our Together We Can canned drive and we’ve shown that together we can make a real difference," he said.
Since 2021, the foundation has collected over 100,000 canned goods for the community, the release explains.
To find a donation site in your area, visit the foundation's website, Facebook page, or reference the flyer below. Monetary donations can be sent to: Fowler Bonan Foundation Heaven's Kitchen at PO Box 848 in Harrisburg, Illinois or made online. According to the release, all monetary donations will be used to purchase canned goods from grocery stores in southern Illinois.