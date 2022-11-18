HICKMAN, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has recognized Tokai Carbon GE of Hickman, Kentucky, for its workplace safety record, the governor's office announced Friday.
The company was awarded a Governor’s Safety and Health Award. Beshear's office says the Tokai Carbon GE facility in Fulton County received the award in recognition of "its ongoing commitment to workplace safety."
“I congratulate Tokai Carbon and every hard-working employee at the Hickman facility for continuing to build upon an impressive occupational safety and health record that began more than eight years ago,” Beshear said in a statement Friday. “This is another great example of how good things can happen when companies actively work to raise occupational safety awareness and Kentuckians look out for each other on the job.”
The governor's office says employees at the graphite electrode manufacturing facility logged 887,028 consecutive hours on the job from April 2014 to June 30, 2022, without reporting a workplace injury or illness resulting in lost time.
Although the governor's office announced the award on Friday, Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Program Acting Director Lynn Whitehouse presented the award to employees and company leaders at the plant on Aug. 25.
In a statement included in Friday's news release, Tokai Carbon Vice President of Operations Chris Harris said workplace safety is an important part of the company's central values.
“This award is a clear indication of our commitment and dedication to safety from each and every employee at our Hickman facility,” Harris said. “Without treating safety as a priority, we would not be able to achieve a safety record over eight years without a significant accident.”
The Hickman facility has been around for more than 50 years, and 78 people currently work there, the governor's office says.