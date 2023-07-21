MURRAY, KY — The Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter is looking for homes for two little kittens named Tom Tom and Tony.
They ae both 11 weeks old and weight 2.5lbs. They are both domestic short haired males who have a love for belly rubs and people. Tom Tom has darker fur, and Tony has lighter fur and big ears.
According to research from the VCA animal hospital, paired cats will often have improved social development, an easier transition from shelter to home, a decrease in destructive behavior, and an established social ladder. Although Tom Tom and Tony are not a bonded pair, they are brothers and have been together since birth. The shelter is offering a discount for anyone willing to adopt them together.
Their adoption fee is $40 each, but if they are adopted together the fee is $40 for both. The fee will cover their microchip, vaccines, and any medical attention they required while in the shelters care. An $80 good-faith deposit per cat will be collected at the time of adoption and will be refunded when you show proof of neutering.
Visit the Murray Calloway Animal Shelter website to fill out an application. Then email your application to mccasapplication@gmail.com.