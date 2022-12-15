PADUCAH — Thursday's Paducah City Commission meeting could reveal next steps in the discipline or removal of City Commissioner David Guess.
Several items are on the agenda for the Dec. 15 meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
According to a Thursday release from the City of Paducah, agenda items includes:
- City Government of the Year recognition from the Kentucky League of Cities
- Christmas Parade Winners
- Robert Cherry Civic Center Renovation Project update
- Amended City Block Development agreement with Weyland Ventures
- Executive Session
During the Executive Session, the city says they plan to discuss "issues which might lead to the discipline or dismissal of a member i.e. City Commissioner." Following that, they will hold an open session for "Discussion/Action related to personnel," they say.
Guess recently came under fire when city officials discovered he sent a text with racist connotations to another city employee.
After the texts were publicized, the Board of Commissioners issued a statement saying in part,"The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission."
They also explained in the statement they were weighing their options with respect to Guess, including his possible removal from the board.
Click the links below for more information about the incident, including statements from the commission, Guess, and the local chapter of the NAACP.
Previous Coverage: Commissioner David Guess faces removal from office over text with racist connotations
NAACP chapter responds to texts with racist connotations sent by city commissioner