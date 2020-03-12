A former west Kentucky jailer has been sentenced to a year in jail.
Former McCracken County jailer Tonya Ray was sentenced Thursday to a year behind bars. That sentence came after Ray was found guilty of perjury in January. She was convicted of lying under oath in a 2017 case involving a former jail employee.
The defense asked for Ray's sentence to be deferred, but the judge denied that request.
After a brief meeting at the bench following Ray's sentencing, the judge announced Ray is turn herself in on Thursday of next week.
That gives Ray's attorney a week to decide whether to appeal the case.