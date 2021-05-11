MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We've all been there: You're in a parking lot, walking back to your car when you notice the vehicle next to yours is over the line. They're parked way too close, making it impossible for you to open your door. Now imagine that happening every day. It's a reality for many people, such as Felicia McDonald, who rely on wheelchair ramps and access aisles to get in and out of their vehicles. And the way you park could be crushing their independence.
McDonald was paralyzed in a car crash on Dec. 27, 2018.
"My previous life died on that day," says McDonald. "I remember looking down at my phone. I didn't have my seat belt on, and the next thing I knew, I woke up and I was laying on the roof of the car. I knew instantly that I was paralyzed."
The crash happened around 8 p.m., and Felicia says an officer didn't find her until around 2 a.m.
"I had my life finally figured out for me and my son, and then you know it was just taken away so quickly," she says.
Her son, Urijah Jennings, was 8 years old at the time.
"The first day that I saw my mom in the ICU at Baptist that broke — I fell to the floor that day," says Urijah. "At least my mom is still here with me."
After spending several months in the hospital, McDonald finally got to go home.
"I laid in bed for probably a year just depressed and upset and sad, and finally when I finally got my car, I got a van."
Ever since getting her wheelchair-accessible van in November, McDonald says things have gotten better. "I can be by myself again, and I can take my son, and we can go do things," she says. "It just gives you your independence back. It's a great feeling."
But that feeling continues to get crushed every time McDonald parks her van in a parking lot.
"People don't realize what they're doing when they take these lines up," says McDonald. "These lines are there for a reason."
She's talking about the large painted lines located near disability parking spaces. Those lines are there to accommodate wheelchairs, providing extra space for wheelchair ramps.
"We are at the mercy of other people," says McDonald, who has been stranded outside her van several times because someone else parked over the lines, making it impossible for her to put down her wheelchair ramp without damaging it or the other vehicle.
"It kind of takes your independence away," says McDonald. "To me, it not only gets me really upset, but I have to understand that before I was paralyzed and in this chair and in this situation, I never paid attention to handicap parking. I never paid attention to the lines."
McDonald says it's mostly folks with disability parking permits who don't leave enough room or disregard the lines altogether, using the space as a parking spot.
The solution is as easy as coloring inside the lines; even Urijah knows that. "It gives you a very, very mad feeling," he says.
"I'm just trying really hard, because I don't want my son to see me give up, because then he'll think that's an option for him," says McDonald.
They both say the situation is aggravating, but they know if you know it’s a problem, you might be willing to change your behavior.
Paducah police say they're the ones responsible for patrolling lots within the city and giving out parking violation tickets. Fines can start at $25 for parking in a no parking zone or blocking handicap accessibility. The fine is $75 if you park in a handicap spot without a pass.