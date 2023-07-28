PADUCAH — Char Diesel has been riding and caring for horses for decades. For the past 10 years, she and her husband have been taking community members on scenic carriage tours all across the Local 6 region. But when temperatures rise, she has to rein in her business, and she's feeling the financial impacts.
The Diesels purchased Annie's Carriage Service from the original owners 10 years ago and named it John's Pass Carriage Service, after one of their favorite places in the world — John's Pass, Florida. Since then, they've been offering carriage tours in downtown Paducah, continuing the tradition set by Annie's.
Diesel says she isn't sure if it's because of construction on the nearby City Block Project or if it's something else, but business has been slow lately. She says she's lucky if she gets six rides a night. And canceling tours due to weather is a hardship she has to face frequently. On Friday, the Diesels posted a meme to the carriage service's Facebook page with the words "too hot to trot," saying they would not be able to offer rides that day.
“If it’s above 92, we do not take the horses downtown. I’m sorry, but with the pavement and everything, it’s just too hot, too strenuous on them,” she explains. “I love what I do, and I have to do it to continue to feed my horses.“
That includes the 10 extra horses she cares for outside of John's Pass. She says she has 15 horses in total.
“They’ve spent their lifetime at my farm, and that’s where they’ll stay for as long as I’m able to do so, and I will do anything to keep my horses,” she says.
Diesel says her love for her horses kept her going when she nearly died from a difficult case of COVID-19.
"It hit me so hard. I spent 38 days in the hospital," she explains. "In fact, they wanted to put me on a ventilator, and I would not let them."
She says she was worried she wasn't going to make it out alive. But the thought of something bad happening to her horses kept her fighting.
"Most of our horses are older. Some are, you know, have injures that they're just living life on the farm. Nobody would want them but me. And that's why I take care of them," she says. "I had to get out of that hospital bed and get home. And I did. I did."
Now, she says her grandson is almost ready to take the reins. She's been raising him since he was 3 years old.
"He grew up on that carriage," she says. "He's always been on the foot of that carriage with me."
When he turns 10, he can legally drive, and Diesel says he's looking forward to it.
In the meantime, he's been helping out on the family farm.
"He maintains all the stalls, he feeds and waters the horses, he now bathes them and he can even harness the horses," she explains. She says his help takes a lot of work off of her husband.
"I wouldn't have it any other way. I mean, he's been a blessing to me," she says.
Diesel says weather permitting, you can find John's Pass near the gazebo in downtown Paducah from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. John's Pass also travels up to three hours away to work weddings, proms, and other parties. And more recently, they started offering horse-drawn funeral services, too. For more information about John's Pass Carriage Service, visit its Facebook page.