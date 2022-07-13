PADUCAH — Hundreds of beautiful cars are coming to Paducah this weekend for the Top Gun Kool Kars and Hot July Nights national car show competition in Carson Park.
According to their website, all makes and models are accepted at this car show, even tractors! If it has wheels, you're welcome to join in on the fun.
Brianna Clark joined Christie Peal, one of the organizers, on Local 6 this morning, to discuss what attendees can expect.
She enthusiastically explained it'll be loud, you'll see lots of shiny cars, and you'll definitely smell wax and tire spray!
Christie says the car show benefits Trooper Island Kid's Camp, a camp developed by the Kentucky State Police for kids who normally wouldn't be able to attend summer camp.
She says they'll have a chance to swim, camp, play games, and learn while they're there.
The event will also feature a variety of food vendors, dance competitions, concerts, games, and trivia.
The price to attend the event is $10 per adult and free for kids 12 and under. They'll be open to attendees on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the car show, you can visit their Facebook page here or their website here.