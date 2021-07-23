CARBONDALE, IL — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway! Athletes from across the nation are pushing to bring home the gold for the United States. One of them is DeAnna Price. The Southern Illinois University alumna is the top ranked hammer thrower in the world. Friday evening, the Carbondale community gave her a sendoff fit for an Olympian.
Price is coached by her husband, J.C. Lambert. He says it's been a long road to get to this point, but now they're Tokyo bound.
"Once we get over there, and really it's just trying to smooth some things out, keep it going, and then from there get past qualifying days to finals," Lambert said.
Don and Dorcy Prosser were among the crowd of people cheering on Price to go out and get the gold.
"I just think she's somebody that can make you proud," Don said.
"Someone who is an SIU athlete, who's chosen to live in Carbondale," Dorcy said. "So, hooray! We're happy to have her as a resident here."
In June, during the Olympic trials, Price became the second woman ever to throw a hammer more than 80 meters. It's a moment Lambert will never forget.
"It was a long time coming, you know, for a long time seeing that she had a throw in her like that," Lambert said. "The week of kind of seeing everything come together, we knew she was going to be in good enough shape to do something. So she went in there and got it done."
Lambert hopes to see DeAnna be an inspiration for Carbondale – and the nation.
"Oh, it's awesome," Lambert said. "As coach and husband, you get two times the joy watching her do what she does, but at the same time you get two times the nerves when she's competing and going through everything."
Price and her team will fly out of St. Louis to get to Tokyo. The first hammer throw event will start on Aug. 1.
Want to see DeAnna in action? Check out this video from NBC Olympics!