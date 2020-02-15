HAMURA, JAPAN (NBC News) — A Japanese actress performed the first “torch kiss” hand-over of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics torch relay Saturday during a rehearsal in the outskirts of the capital.
The hand-over by Satomi Ishihara in Hamura city was part of a dress rehearsal for Tokyo 2020 organizers, who mimicked three legs of the relay that will last for 121 days in the build up to the Olympics that begin on July 24.
At the dress rehearsal, hundreds of people lined the streets of Hamura to watch the event, which was complete with sponsorship floats and a heavy security presence as organizers looked to iron out any issues.
Saturday marked the only time organizers will be hosting a rehearsal before the relay begins on March 26.