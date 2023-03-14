MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Tornado debris removal is resuming in the Fremont area of McCracken County, prompting renewed road closures in the area.
According to a Tuesday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a KYTC crew is teaming up with a McCracken County Road Department crew to remove construction debris, now that most of the tree debris have been cleared.
The KYTC says roads near the area need to be closed to allow heavy equipment to work.
For much of the week, access to these roads will be restricted during the daylight hours for drivers who aren't local residents.
Old Mayfield Road will be closed between Bryan Road at the 1 mile marker, through the KY 348 intersection to the fire station at mile point 1.6.
Hardmoney Road will be closed between Old Mayfield Road at mile point 3.65 and Husbands Road at mile point 3.9.
Drivers should self-detour and avoid these areas during daylight hours.
According to the release, traffic restrictions are expected to continue through Friday, March 17.
The closures come after an EF-2 tornado struck the Fremont area of McCracken County on March 3, damaging about two dozen homes and businesses and bringing down numerous trees.
