CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Tornado sirens in Murray and Calloway County will be activated for a few moments on Wednesday, March 17, to test their functionality.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas says the siren test was supposed to be conducted Tuesday morning, but was canceled at the last minute due to law enforcement activity next to the Murray State University campus because of a shooting.
Thomas says the decision to test the sirens Wednesday morning was made very late Tuesday night after talking with city officials.
Due to the threat of severe weather, Thomas says the city and county decided to test the sirens at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The first activation will be the wavering alert tone, followed shortly after by the steady all clear tone.