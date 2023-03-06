MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Recovery efforts continue after a tornado touched down in the Freemont area of McCracken County on Friday.
Monday was the second day a volunteer center has been set up at the Hendron-Freemont Fire Station by the McCracken County Emergency Management Office.
Every day they, alongside volunteers, meet at the station and work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., they meet at with residents to connect and discus what they need. The goal overall is to keep the community strong.
"It's long-term recovery. We want to get them recovered, get the community back on its feet," says Chief Deputy Director April Watson.
The emergency management office says it is focused on helping the community of Freemont. Watson says the office also wants to make the recovery transition easier.
"Our end goal every day is, like I said, to match the volunteer groups and what they can offer up with the residents’ needs," says Watson.
Watson says the 4:30 p.m. debriefings are a big part in what they are trying to do.
"That's to push important information out that they need to know so that they can focus on getting their needs, their yards cleaned up, their homes back together," she says.
Freemont Baptist Mission Church was one of the buildings destroyed. Church leader Lisa Garrett says she is grateful for the outreach from officials and the community.
"I think they do this all the time, every day, and they have to deal with people’s emotions and injuries and everything, and they are there so fast, and they just, they’re wonderful," says Garrett.
Watson says that is the goal. "We'll do the leg work for them, so they can get back to the work they need to do to get their homes back," she says.