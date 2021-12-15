MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center says crews are preparing ahead of substantial rainfall in the forecast for the next two days that could affect their tornado recovery efforts.
Response crews are concerned that storm debris will block storm drains, which could cause localized flooding, an update on the Regional Emergency Operations Center from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Crews have been working to place tarps on homes that have roof damage and board up windows.
The update from KYTC says efforts to clear storm debris from roads and sidewalks to facilitate tornado response efforts is roughly 90% complete as of Wednesday night. "Every effort should be made to keep roadways and sidewalks clear of debris," KYTC says. The cabinet says there will be an opportunity for FEMA-approved debris disposal later.
The update says Mayfield Water & Electric wants to remind businesses and residents to avoid covering their water meters. "If a water meter is covered with debris and a leak develops it will block access to the valve," KYTC explains. Those using equipment to remove debris are also cautioned to take car not to driver over the water meter cover, because if the meter cover breaks and the meter is exposed to colder temperatures it could freeze.
KYTC also says there are specific items that are needed in Graves County, including generators, new red gas and yellow diesel cans, electric and propane heaters, 15 to 100-foot extension cords, power strips and tarps. Those specific items must be donated at the warehouse at 1 General Street in Mayfield (the old General Tire location. Donations can be dropped off there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The cabinet reminds folks that donations from outside of Mayfield should be coordinated through the Graves County EOC by calling 270-883-0072 or emailing Mayfielddonations@gmail.com.