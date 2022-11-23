CAYCE, KY — Since December's deadly tornadoes, Samaritan's Purse has been in tornado stricken communities, helping to rebuild people's homes. Wednesday, the group dedicated another home built for a tornado survivor.
Joann West was home with her family the night of Dec. 10 when a tornado swept her house away. She ended up moving in with family, and she applied for a new house through Samaritan's Purse.
Wednesday, she was finally able to move in. She tells us it's a big improvement from her old house.
"It's unbelievable. I mean it's, I've never had a front porch, and I'm going to enjoy this front porch," West says. "And the volunteers got together and bought me a rocker to sit on the front porch, so I'm gonna' be rockin'. I love to rock."
Samaritan's Purse isn't stopping there. Volunteers are also working to rebuild homes in Dresden, Tennessee, and Mayfield, Kentucky.