WEST KENTUCKY — As homeowners and renters continue to recover from the devastating December tornadoes, survivors may find themselves in different circumstances than before they applied for FEMA assistance.
You may have a new address or phone number, your insurance claims may have been settled, or you may need more help with essential needs but aren’t sure where to turn. But FEMA is still around for you.
FEMA may need to contact you, and missing or wrong information could delay your help.
FEMA is asking survivors of the December 10 tornadoes to contact the agency and update your applications, get the status of your case, or just ask any questions about the disaster assistance process you may have.
The agency encourages you to update your contact information, including any email changes, as soon as possible and as often as necessary.
FEMA also says folks there can refer you to available services like crisis counseling, disaster legal assistance, or non-profit programs offering more resources for your other needs.
FEMA says you should also notify them when your insurance claim is settled, and keep in mind, FEMA'S Individual Assistance program may cover damage your insurance does not.
Here’s how to stay in touch with FEMA:
- Create an online account at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you already have one, you can log in and update your status or upload your documents.
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
- You can fax FEMA at 800-827-8112 and provide a copy of your insurance settlement and your appeal letter. You may also submit documents to this address:
FEMA National Processing Service Center
P.O. Box 10055
Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
When contacting FEMA, keep the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.