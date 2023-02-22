PADUCAH — A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois; Ballard County; and McCracken County until 6 p.m.
A line of showers and storms is still expected to pass through the region this afternoon, entering SEMO around 2 p.m. and exiting to the east between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The most likely impact continues to be strong, gusty winds. Some gusts over 45-50 mph are possible.
The tornado threat in our area is not zero, but it is very low. Better ingredients for tornadoes remain to our north.
If there was a tornado in the Local 6 area, it would be a brief, relatively weak spin-up along the leading edge of the incoming line of showers and thunderstorms.