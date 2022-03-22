  • WDSU/NBC News

NBC's New Orleans affiliate WDSU was live on air when one of their weather cameras captured a tornado touching down near the city's Ninth Ward.

**This image is for use with this specific article only**

A debris-lined street is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward, Tuesday, March 22, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area.

(CNN) — A large tornado battered parts of the New Orleans area on Tuesday night, with damage reported in Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward.

St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis told CNN affiliate WDSU there was widespread, major damage in Arabi and emergency responders were conducting search and rescue efforts. McInnis said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service described the tornado that hit the New Orleans area as "large and extremely dangerous."

Facebook user Crash Harlowe shared video after the storm passed with the following caption:

"Arabi/W. Chalmette is without power- I just ran over a power line. Some kind of wind source just tore down Aycock Street from Judge Perez all the way down to Saint Claude... If I had left five minutes earlier I would've been right in the middle of it," he wrote. "Down trees all over Judge Perez, I'm still trying to see if I can get through it to work I had to go around already."

Authorities and residents survey damage in the Lower Ninth Ward, Tuesday, March 22 in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service reported the tornado moved through a portion of St. Bernard Parish and neighboring Orleans Parish. WDSU said the twister had moved through the Lower Ninth Ward.

The weather service said there were two tornado reports in St. Tammany Parish.