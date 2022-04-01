The National Weather Service Paducah office has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Franklin County, Illinois, on Wednesday.
The NWS says the tornado touched down in Akin, Illinois, from 5:23 p.m. to 5:31 p.m. Wednesday. It had estimated peak winds of 80 mph, and its path was 4.7 miles. The tornado's maximum width was 100 yards.
No deaths or injuries were associated with the twister, but it did uproot and snap some trees. The NWS says three outbuildings were partially damaged, and a few houses had shingle damage.
Another tornado was confirmed about 40 miles away in Carmi, Illinois, which is in White County.
That twister — and EF-1 — occurred from 6:11 p.m. to 6:18 p.m., the NWS says. It had estimated peak winds of 100 mph, and its path was 7.9 miles. Its maximum width was 400 yards.
The NWS says there were not deaths or injuries associated with the Carmi tornado, but at least 12 houses had shingle damage because of it. A shed was destroyed, and few other sheds had extensive damage. The NWS says dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped, and a small boat was blown into a pond. Additionally, power poles and lines were down along the path of the tornado.