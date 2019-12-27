Tortoise being blamed for Christmas house fire

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN AND ISOLATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY... A VERY POTENT STORM SYSTEM WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE NORTHEAST INTO THE PLAINS AND UPPER MIDWEST DURING THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND. AT THE SAME TIME, DEEP MOISTURE WILL BE DRAWN NORTH FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO REGION. MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS, AND EVEN SOME ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY, WILL BE POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. WHILE THE POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IS LOW AT THIS TIME, IT IS NOT ZERO. A FEW STRONGER STORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS CANNOT BE RULED OUT. GENERAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH SUNDAY ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE, MAINLY OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA. THERE IS SOME CONCERN THAT THE FINAL WAVE OF RAINFALL SUNDAY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA COULD CAUSE SOME LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS THAT DO NOT DRAIN WELL. LEAVES SHOULD BE CLEARED FROM DRAINAGES IF POSSIBLE.