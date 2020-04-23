CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — As of Thursday, 43 people in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department says.
That's the total after two new cases were confirmed on Thursday.
So far, the health department says 21 COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County have recovered. One person in the county has died after contracting the illness.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
