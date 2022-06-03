PADUCAH — Touchdowns and Tunes is leaving Paducah, but it's also leaving behind vendors who claim they're owed thousands.
After Local 6 reported the festival’s announcement that it's leaving the city, a local vendor reached out to us explaining their experience with organizer Bryan Kent. Between McCracken County and Paducah Graphics, he's accused of owing $30,500.
People took to Facebook voicing their concerns about Touchdowns and Tunes leaving Paducah – some of them negative. That's why former owner of Paducah Graphics Drew Farmer reached out to us. He wants to be the face for those who weren't paid.
"I noticed the comments were like, ‘Oh there goes something else in Paducah, Paducah running off people, Paducah residents complaining about the noise.’ It has nothing to do with that," says Farmer.
He provided merchandise like hats and T-shirts for the concert at a total cost of $27,090. He says Kent paid half of it up front as a deposit, but he hasn't been paid the $13,500 that is still owed to him. He also told me he didn't hear from Kent until right before Friday's interview.
"After not hearing from them, I kept on and on and on. I'm assuming you reached out to him. I guess that's why I got a call before I was walking in here," says Farmer.
He's referring to an email we sent and phone call we made to Kent, but he didn't respond.
Farmer's situation is similar to McCracken County's. Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle says he was contracted to pay half of the $40,000 rental fee up front, but says Kent never paid the other half.
"He was to pay the balance in a specified number of days at the conclusion of the show. We're not paid," says Doolittle.
It isn't known how many other contracts weren't fulfilled, but Farmer wanted to represent those who don't feel like they can speak out.
"I figured I should probably say something, because I want other people to feel safe to come out and say something," says Farmer.
Farmer says not getting paid the full amount for his merchandise played a role in him having to close his doors. The county did say as a part of its plan it will not rent to Kent again. The county wouldn't tell us the details of that plan or if it will take legal action.