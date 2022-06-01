PADUCAH — Touchdowns and Tunes will not have a festival in 2022, and organizers have decided to move the country music festival out of Paducah in the future.
A statement posted to the Touchdowns and Tunes Facebook page says organizers have "made the tough decision to step back and reevaluate the future for Touchdowns and Tunes" because of "the struggle of trying to survive 2020 & 2021."
"After much deliberation, we have decided to cut our 2022 festival and not return to Paducah, Kentucky," the statement reads. "From here we will be putting all of our efforts into a great return at a new home for Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party! Be sure to keep following along for updates and we can't wait to see you again soon."
Last year's Touchdowns and Tunes festival was held at Carson Park, and the event was held in downtown Paducah in 2019 and 2018. The 2020 festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about Touchdowns and Tunes, visit touchdownsandtunes.com.