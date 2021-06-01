GRAND RIVERS, KY — Tourism is making a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and more people get vaccinated in Kentucky.
West Kentucky tourism relies heavily on its natural lakes.
The Kentucky Department of Tourism says visitors to west Kentucky have an economic impact of $786.6 million.
For the upcoming summer, many homes near the lake are booked.
Chris and Jessica Hanna ditched their home in California to travel across America, and they made a stop at Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
"It's a storybook town. It's something you'll see on TV," Jessica said. "It's so darling, and all of the people are so friendly."
People like the Hannas help bring millions of dollars in tourism to this area.
Tom Moodie is the vice president of resort services at Green Turtle Bay and the mayor of Grand Rivers.
"Most of the resorts, VRBOs, Airbnbs are rented a 100% for the summer right now," said Moodie. "There's few days open mid-week."
Moodie said the city thrives off tourism, and COVID-19 devastated the economy.
A Kentucky state tourism study shows 34% of people who visit west Kentucky come for family and friends, 18% come to shop and 12% are touring.
"We've never seen all these things that we're enjoying now," Jessica said. "We have met some great people on our travel, we have found some darling towns. It has been an adventure of a lifetime."
Grand Rivers has left a lasting impression.