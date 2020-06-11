WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN— Graduating seniors all over the country had their final year of high school cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. One town in the Local 6 area had a memorable way to make the seniors feel special.
After their graduation practice Thursday afternoon, Greenfield School seniors celebrated with a short parade. Family and friends cheered their students on from the sidelines.
Tess Darby said losing the end of her senior year was hard, but there was a bright side.
"Even though it was very sad, you know, I didn't get to spend the last few months of my senior year with my friends," Darby said. "You know, it was very eye-opening because I got to spend a lot more time with my family and friends before I take this next step in life and new process."
Darby's basketball team was headed to the Final Four before the season was cut short. She's headed to Knoxville in the fall to become a Lady Vol at the University of Tennessee.
Bailey Gordon, another graduating senior, said missing out on May Day and senior pranks was hard, but it was nice to see everyone again at the parade Thursday night.
"There's so many things we did miss, but we made the best of it," Gordon said.
Gordon will attend The University of Tennessee at Martin next semester.
Seniors at Greenfield High School will have their in-person graduation ceremony on Friday. Everyone will have to sit six feet apart during the ceremony.