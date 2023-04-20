PADUCAH — A town hall was held Thursday over the PACT Act, a new law that greatly expands the benefits veterans are eligible for.
That town hall was held at the VFW Post 1191 in Paducah.
Veterans, caregivers and family members of veterans were encouraged to attend and learn more about the benefits available to them through the act.
The goal of the event is to bring awareness of the PACT Act to veterans of all eras — older veterans and younger veterans alike. The act expands VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic materials.
"All veterans need to be thinking about their benefits through the VA because of the VA PACT Act," said Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage. "If there are veterans that have not been enrolled with the VA, that's ok. You should really be thinking about what the VA PACT Act could do for you."
Services were also available for the family members of veterans who have passed.
For more information about the PACT Act, visit va.gov.