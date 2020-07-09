CARBONDALE, IL — A virtual town hall was held in Carbondale, Illinois, Thursday evening to discuss community policing.
As protests continue around the country against police brutality, the town hall addressed law enforcement and communities working together.
Police Chief Jeff Grubbs says, despite what's going on nationally, the standard should be set locally.
"It's important for me that you know that we not only want the support of the community, but we need your support. Moving forward requires all of us, as we have got to recognize that we are certainly all in this together," Grubbs says
The community will implement "The 10 Shared Principles," which aim to encourage people to treat one another with respect and reject discrimination.