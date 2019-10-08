MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A newly released toxicology report shows that 14-year-old Brandon Martinez did not have fentanyl or alcohol in his system when he died.
Martinez's body was found in the water at Kentucky Dam Marina on August 25. An autopsy found he died of an accidental drowning.
Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says that only small traces of marijuana were found in Martinez's system.
This information comes after marijuana and Xanax were found at a house-boat party that happened the night before Martinez drowned.