VERSAILLES, KY– Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated 32 cars on Tuesday to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
The vehicles are meant for automotive technology programs, and will be sent to 11 colleges across the state.
Some of the vehicles Toyota donated include Camry, Avalon and Lexus, and range from 2018-2021 models, including several hybrids.
“We are extremely appreciative of this gift from Toyota,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. “Technology changes rapidly so these new vehicles will help students be prepared to walk out of college and step into a high demand career.”
These automotive technology programs prepares students for technician jobs in the auto-repair industry.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is one of the 11 colleges to receive vehicles. The other colleges are:
- Ashland Community and Technical College
- Big Sandy Community and Technical College
- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
- Gateway Community and Technical College
- Hazard Community and Technical College
- Jefferson Community and Technical College
- Madisonville Community College
- Owensboro Community and Technical College
- Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College
- Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College