MURRAY, KY — Manufacturing company TPG Plastics has announced plans to bring 75 jobs to Murray.
TPG Plastics invested $14.3 million to operate a plant in the Murray West Spec Building. The company, which manufactures plastic gas tanks, plans to open shop in the 62,000-square-foot building by the first quarter of 2020.
Pavel Smyshlyaev is the chief financial officer for TPG. He says the company chose Murray because of the number of qualified workers and the presence of Murray State University.
"For us, it was important to see a town where we could see ourselves relocating," Smyshlyaev says.
Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning says the biggest impact will be the 75 jobs the company will bring, especially for people laid off from gasoline engine manufacturer Briggs and Stratton, which is closing its Murray facility.
Manning says TPG is "a company that we think has a really big growth potential, has a nice product and also has a kind of feel that they are the kind of folks that want to be successful and also a part of the community."
He says this is good news for Murray, because TPG will buy supplies and goods locally.
Smyshlyaev says he believes TPG will need to expand the building to at least 120,000 square feet by 2022.