MAYFIELD, KY — "Somewhere in America, there are still communities that come together and support one another. Like I said, Mayfield just seemed to be the perfect representation of that."
That's what country music star Trace Adkins tells me ahead of Saturday's free concert in Mayfield, Kentucky. It's part of his "Somewhere in America" tour.
The goal of the concert is to raise awareness for the city of Mayfield as people there continue to recover and rebuild from the devastating December 2021 tornadoes. Adkins tells me he wants to support the city.
Despite many in the Mayfield community still mourning the devastation from that tragic storm, Adkins says he wants to see smiles when he looks out onto the crowd Saturday.
"That's what the arts hopefully accomplish from time to time, giving people respite. Just a few moments to transport themselves somewhere else and just enjoy the moment," Adkins says. "You know, allow yourself to have a little joy. That's allowable. We can still mourn and we can grieve, but from time to time you have to allow yourself to smile, laugh, and dance."
'Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield'
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at CFSB War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield, and the city released important information for people who plan to attend.
Seating will be available on the stadium bleachers and on the field. The city says people who plan to sit on the field are advised to bring their own lawn or camp chairs.
There will be two entrance/exit gates, which will open at 6 p.m. The city says those will be off of Lockridge Street and the venue's lower east entrance. Parking around the venue will be available on a first come, first served basis. A map provided by the city shows handicap parking will be available near both entrances.
Food trucks and other vendors will be set up on the east side of the stadium near the Senior Citizens Center. The only vehicles allowed to park in that area will be the food trucks and vendors themselves.
Overflow parking will be available at the fairgrounds at 1004 Kentucky 121 and at Graves County High School, which is at 1220 Eagles Way. The city says Northside Baptist Church will provide three shuttle buses to take people to and from the overflow parking locations. Attendees should look for signs that read "Shuttle Pickup/Drop Off Here." The city says the shuttles will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the concert and for about an hour after the concert ends. There will not be a sign-up for the shuttle. Those rides will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Attendees are allowed to bring cellphones, cameras, light blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, water and hats and sunglasses. However, some items won't be allowed, including alcohol, drugs, guns or other weapons.
Other prohibited items include coolers, glass containers, large video cameras and GoPros, laptops and tablets, selfie sticks, lasers or laser pointers, drones, umbrellas, aerosol cans, whistles or air horns, fireworks, musical instruments, chains, spikes, walkie-talkies and two-way radios. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals.