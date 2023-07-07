MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield, Kentucky, is in the country music spotlight. Trace Adkins new music video for his song "Somewhere in America," honors the city in the wake of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado. The video premiered Friday morning on the CMT billboard in New York's Times Square.
WATCH: Trace Adkins 'Somewhere in America' music video featuring Mayfield out now
The video almost entirely features Mayfield and its people, who have proven their resilience since the deadly EF-4 tornado.
In downtown Mayfield, where the Graves County Courthouse once stood, there is now a memorial dedicated to those who died in the storm. The music video begins with Adkins’ silently reading the names on that memorial.
People who call Mayfield home see the memorial just about every day — a stark reminder of all they've lost. Adkins’ video is reminding them of what they still have and giving them new hope for the future.
"Total devastation of our whole town, things. I've lived here my whole life, I'm getting ready to be 58, and all the things that I've known, seen, and grown up around that were so important and part of our daily lives are just gone," says Amy Elliott.
Elliott was with her family when the tornado hit. It was hard for her to watch, but the Trace Adkins "Somewhere in America" music video also gives her hope.
"It just draws attention to our community and lets people know that we do still need some help here. There's still a lot to be done," she says.
Mayor Kathy O'Nan agrees. She's working every day to bring Mayfield back. "It's a great story. It's a very tragic beginning to that story, but we see through this, and I think the video shows it, that from horrible things can come really good things," she says.
Those good things include the community's tireless efforts to rebuild. But O'Nan says Adkins' free concert in Mayfield in May and the music video have served as a reminder.
"After many months, after a year and a half, we needed a celebration, we needed to laugh and dance and have a good time," she says.
It's rejuvenated this community, and people like Elliott see it every day.
"We're going to be OK. Mayfield is going to be back better than ever. It's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take a while, but we are going to be OK," Elliott says.