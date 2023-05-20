MAYFIELD, KY — Trace Adkins performed a free “Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield” after the area was hit by a devastating tornado in late 2021.
The concert was held at Mayfield High School’s CFSB War Memorial Stadium. The city has been on the road to recovery for nearly a year and a half.
Adkins told NBC Today that Mayfield’s spirit and resilience is exactly why he came to visit.
Those who attended the event sat in the bleachers or in lawn chairs on the field.
Adkins played songs such as “Still a Soldier,” “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” and “Songs About Me.”
Though there is still more work to be done, the event was a time to celebrate the progress that has been made so far.