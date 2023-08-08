PADUCAH — Monday was officially the last day of 8th of August celebrations in Paducah.
These celebrations mark when news of the emancipation of slaves finally reached west Kentucky on Aug. 8, 1863.
One-hundred-and-sixty years later, there's no doubt Black history in Paducah runs deep.
As the Black community celebrates their ancestors' freedom, so many don't know who those ancestors are or how to find them. That's why, on this Emancipation Day, the McCracken County Library held the Family History Post-Emancipation program. It’s aimed at helping folks find that information.
You can start research anywhere, but online genealogy databases have made uncovering ancestors easier.
That's where Kristen Anderson started her journey. She traced her family back to 1870, but then she hit a wall. Black people weren't included in census records until that year.
Turning to local resources helped her continue to answer questions about where and who she came from.
Each record, each book captures a moment in time, but for some the information inside is hard to come by.
“A lot of people didn't realize how important that would be to future generations,” Anderson says.
Anderson has been scavenging through databases to trace her family history back to its roots.
As an info desk clerk at the McCracken County Library, she wanted to share her journey, because it hasn't been easy.
“I have been doing my own genealogy now for about four or five years, and I always keep on running into what I call the slavery wall,” Anderson says.
There are no records and no names from those enslaved, at least not on the surface. She turns to online databases like Ancestry.com or MyHeritage to dig deeper.
“Other people are searching their family, which linked to mine, and I don't realize it. So, I find other family trees, and I'm like, 'Wait, that's my great-great grandfather,’” says Anderson.
Your most resourceful tool is your local library, where can find county records. The Black community can often find tidbits of information in places you may not realize, like marriage certificates, birth certificates and wills.
“A mulatto negro girl named Maria was worth $325. And this was part of his will, because they were property,” Anderson says.
Anderson's word of advice is: Sometimes the best information comes from your living family tree.
“When you get family together, that's when those stories come out. That's where people start talking about things they used to do years ago. Get you a little paper. Write some notes,” says Anderson.
So far, Anderson's family tree includes 2,900 family members.
Through resources at the library, she has traced her lineage to Todd County, Kentucky.
The McCracken County Library offers many of those resources for free.
If you're interested in starting you genealogical journey, the library is hosting an introductory course to walk you through it.
That starts in two weeks on Aug. 23.