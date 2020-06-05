The Atlantic hurricane season has officially gotten off to the fastest start in recorded history. This is the earliest known occurrence of the "C" named storm since the National Hurricane Center began naming tropical systems. After dumping copious rains on the order of several feet in the Mexican Peninsula, the storm circulation is emerging into the Gulf of Mexico and begging to get better organized.
Shown above is the latest 5PM EDT/ 4PM CDT advisory stats from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL. The next update will come at 11PM EDT / 10PM CST Friday evening. The storm has regained official Tropical Storm status with max sustained winds of 40 mph and a movement of North at 13 mph.
Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the Louisiana coast, and evacuations have been ordered for Grand Isle, LA because of a potentially dangerous storm surge and flooding from excessive rainfall amounts. Rain is projected to possibly reach near 10" where the storm makes landfall on Sunday. 10,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in LA already.
Remember that tropical systems go by the "Saffir-Simpson" rating scale, which ONLY takes into account wind speed. It's a common misconception by people that they judge a tropical system's threat off of the rating only. Flooding, tornadoes, storm surge, are not taken into account in the rating which can often times (Hurricane Harvey, for example) cause exponentially more damage and impact than the sustained winds themselves.
Regarding our impacts in the Local 6 area, this will certainly be an unusual forecast - in the sense that this will be one of the earliest occurrences we've dealt with a remnant tropical system on record. The center of the storm will be key.