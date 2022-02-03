Winter storms are currently blowing through the Local 6 area.
As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the vast majority of energy service providers are reporting minimal outages. Here are the ones we know so far:
West Kentucky Rural Electric: According to the electric company, there are 32 different outages affecting 1,269 members, primarily in Marshall County.
Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative - 1 outage in Livingston County and another in Marshall County.
Paducah Power - 0 outages reported
Gibson Electric - 0 outages reported
Ameren Illinois/Missouri - 1 outage reported in Sikeston
Princeton Electric Plant Board - Outages are being reported on Seminary St., West Main Street, South Jefferson and Seminary. Click the bold link for the latest from the Princeton EPB Facebook page.
If you are aware of an outage, please send the location and service provider to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com