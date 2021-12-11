Tracking power outages in the Local 6 area

WPSD Local 6 is tracking power outages across the area.
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation
As previously reported, Gibson Electric says they are experiencing 68 total outages that is impacting 5,111.
Impacted counties include:
- Carlisle County, Ky
- Hickman County, Ky
- Fulton County, Ky
- Lake County, Tenn
- Obion County, Tenn
- Dyer County, Tenn
- Crockett County, Tenn
- Gibson County, Tenn
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative’s (WKRECC) reported 31,000 west Kentucky residents are currently without power. The outage spreads across four counties.
“Right now, we have power to just three of the co-op’s 13 electrical substations due to damage to TVA’s transmission system,” said WKRECC President & CEO David Smart. “We also sustained widespread damage to the lines and poles that deliver power to the communities, homes and businesses we serve.”
According to WKRECC, problems with internet and phone service have caused WKRECC to not have an accurate outage number.
REMINDER: If you see a downed power line, STAY AWAY and call WKRECC at 1-877-495-7322 to report the problem.
Ameren Missouri
As of 2:36 a.m., these are outages in the Ameren Missouri area:
- Cape Girardeau County - 171
- New Madrid County - 153
- Pemiscot County - 4,799
Murray Electric System
According to Murray Electric System's Facebook page, due to damage to TVA's transmission lines, customers are unlikely to regain power until daylight.