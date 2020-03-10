Tornadoes can't cross rivers. You should crack your windows during a tornado. Tornadoes only happen in the spring. Those are just three of the several myths about twisters that have spun up over the years. We're busting them to help protect you and your family during severe weather.
First, "Tornadoes only happen in the spring." While spring is known for violent tornadoes, fall is a second severe weather season for our area.
Second, "Will a tornado cross a river or another body of water?"
“For a severe storm, especially a tornadic storm, there is much more going on, in the atmosphere, that is going to drive the storm, the river is not going to have any impact on altering the storm motion, intensity or anything like that, the tornado is still going to cross," said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Shanklin with the National Weather Service.
Should you crack your windows to equalize air pressure during a tornado?
“No, you absolutely do not need to crack your windows. The reason, that was around potential concerns of air pressure and to relieve the air pressure, but, number one, that’s not a concern. Number two, even if it was, a tornado, long before that was a concern, it’s going to blow out windows," Shanklin said.
What about seeking shelter from a twister under an overpass?
“All that debris basically gets trapped up, thrown into that underpass with stronger winds, so you don’t want to do that for that reason for number one. And number two, if everybody is stopping on the interstate, then you are blocking the interstate, and that can become a hazard in itself," Shanklin explained.
So, what do you do? You want to quickly get to a reinforced shelter like a convenience store or post office.
