LEBANON, TN — From crops to animals to equipment, farmers have a lot to look out for when severe weather strikes. A cattle farmer talks with us about the importance of getting timely severe weather alerts.
Lightning accounts for 80% of all accidental livestock deaths.
Other than the moo from these cows, it’s all quite, on this farm, in Middle Tennessee.
“Storms are come and go; you have a good day and then a bad day,” Douglas Flatt says. He’s a cattle farmer in Lebanon, Tennessee.
“It seems like the wind is getting the worst, so it’s a constant battle of fences and taking care of trees that are blowed over,” Flatt says.
That’s a big problem, because he has 60 head of cattle.
“If it’s going to be a short rain, then they will definitely go to the trees and wait for it to stop. Now, if it’s going to be a long rain, it’s going to last all day. They’ll just continue to graze,” Flatt says.
Flatt’s biggest concern is lightning.
“If they go to a single tree and a lightning strike, you could lose a whole heard. That’s your biggest worry you got to worry about in severe storms,” the farmer says.
He says the good news is: “Everybody’s now got fancy phones, so you can constantly get your weather alerts, in a timely manner, really.”
Keeping his heard of cattle safe from the storm.
