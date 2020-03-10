MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Severe weather can happen at any time, even when your kids are at school. Are they safe? We discovered that schools have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio and wireless emergency alerts.
"Teachers and students, at this time, let's please initiate our tornado drill procedures," Heath Elementary School Principal Laine Cooper said over the intercom.
There may not have been a real threat of severe weather, but the students involved in this drill are getting prepared.
"I think the biggest thing is that we have to be consistent and we have to make sure those are in place, because we want it to be second nature, because in an emergency situation you're going to want to react, so we want to react in a way we know we should," Cooper explained.
"Get down, hands over your head," Cooper said to his students in the hallways of Heath Elementary.
Cooper told us his students know what to do if and when severe weather threatens.
"Schools are one of the safest places that any of us could be during any type of emergency, because they are built and designed for us to have these safe weather zones, and for us to have places with no windows, and for us to have places if things fall, it's not going to hurt students," Cooper said.
The safe weather zone at the school was strategically determined with student safety in mind.
"All that's done with our emergency professionals that come in an help evaluate each building and determine where the safe weather zones are, so it's not something, we on a whim just decide 'This looks like a good spot,'" Cooper said.
If severe weather happens while your child is at school, you can bet they're in one of the safest spots.
