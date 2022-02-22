...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.
.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 33.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Thursday evening and continue rising to a crest of 41.0 feet
Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 25 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER GALLATIN HARDIN
JOHNSON MASSAC POPE
PULASKI UNION
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY
CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES
HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG
TODD TRIGG UNION
WEBSTER
IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU
MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY
SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON,
DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE,
HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH,
PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON,
SMITHLAND, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely today and into this evening.
* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and
flooding of creeks and streams are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&