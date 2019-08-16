GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Have you seen this tractor? The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a tractor that was reported stolen on Friday.
A deputy was called to the 1200 block of Wray Road Friday between Wingo and Water Valley. The owner said the tractor and the bush hog attachment that goes with it were last seen Aug. 12.
The 1974 Ford 4000/D10140 tractor is blue and white with a white canopy, the sheriff's office says. Both the bush hog and the tractor are House brand. The sheriff's office has entered the tractor's vehicle identification number into the National Crime Information Center database.
If you have information about the theft, you can call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.