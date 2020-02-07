CALDWELL COUNTY, KY -- All lanes of Interstate 69 are back open after a semi versus car crash in Caldwell County.
The crash reduced traffic on I-69 to one lane in each direction for a few hours Friday afternoon. The crash was near the 88 mile marker, between Princeton and Dawson Springs.
Drivers were advised to detour along US 62 between Princeton and Dawson Springs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site has been cleared, and all lanes are now open to traffic.
There is no word on whether there were any injuries in the crash.