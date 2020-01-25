All lanes of US 460 (Paris Pike) are now open.
On Friday at 5:05 P.M., deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision.
Upon arriving to the scene, the driver of one of the vehicles, 37-year-old Margaret Morgan, was dead at the scene.
She had lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the oncoming lane colliding with head-on with a 2020 International box truck operated by a male driver, age 74, of Cincinnati, OH which was driving westbound.
Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles.
The collision remains under investigation, but alcohol and or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision.