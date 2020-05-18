MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Emergency Management says that all westbound lanes are blocked at the 28 mile marker on I-24 near Calvert City in Marshall County.
Emergency Management says the lanes will be closed for approximately two hours due to a multi-car crash that may include fatalities.
Public Information Officer Keith Todd says that the accident went over the median causing eastbound traffic to be restricted to one lane.
Emergency Management says traffic should detour via U.S. 62 and KY 453 between Exit 31 and Exit 27.
Emergency Management also says motorists should be aware of the work zone along this section of U.S. 62. Delays are likely.
You can navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
