UPDATE: 12:20 P.M. -- The site of the crash is clear and all lanes are now open.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- A 42-year-old Smithland man was injured after his pickup truck hit a school bus head-on Friday morning.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened on KY 137/River Road near the four mile marker. This is between KY 763 and the Birdsville boat ramp.
Deputies say 42-year-old Daniel Lawless of Smithland was driving his pickup truck south on the road when he lost control and hit a school bus head-on.
Lawless had to be extricated from his pickup truck. He was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
The driver of the school bus, 37-year-old Dustin Wood of Smithland, was not injured.
Wood's daughter was also on the bus and not injured. There were no other children on the bus.