LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has delayed the start of a daytime work zone lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland to Wednesday, June 10.
KYTC says this daytime work zone is to allow a detailed inspection of U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge. Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow and flaggers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
This work zone will have an 8 feet maximum load width because of the placement of equipment on the bridge deck.
Drivers should be careful in this work zone.
KYTC says the work zone lane restriction is expected to be in place during daylight hours through around Friday, June 12, it could also carry over to Saturday or Monday, depending on weather delays and how the inspection work progresses.
KYTC says all Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection every year.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, also known s the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12. The bridge is at Cumberland River navigation mile point 2.7.
WICKLIFFE, KY — A work zone lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge and Kentucky approach levee was taken down on Monday due to a slow crawl of traffic through Wickliffe.
Tuesday morning, KYTC engineers and contractor met and decided to start back work on Wednesday, June 10.
Starting Wednesday morning, the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge will be restricted to one lane traffic with a maximum 8 feet and 6 inch load width restriction to allow deck maintenance and joint work.
All trucks over 8 feet and 6 inches wide should look for a different route to take.
This work zone will be in place around the clock until around October 1, says KYTC.
Drivers and truckers should be prepared for a 750 feet section of one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an traffic light near the Illinois end of the bridge.
Traffic delays are likely, says KYTC, particularly during peak travel times.
KYTC says there will be a strictly enforced work zone speed limit with enhanced enforcement.
KYTC says they will provide notice when the levee portion of the work is ready to resume.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.