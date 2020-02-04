UPDATE 1 P.M. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one lane of eastbound Interstate 24 is now open at the site of the semi crash near exit 11 in Paducah.
Eastbound traffic is backed up to around exit 7. Local drivers should consider a detour along US 60/US 62 to avoid the backup.
Westbound traffic is moving normally.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Eastbound Interstate 24 near Paducah is blocked due to a semi rollover crash.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash is just east of the Paducah Exit 11 interchange.
Crews are working to unload 17,000 pounds of chicken.
Eastbound I-24 traffic is being diverted off at Paducah Exit 11 and returning to I-24 at Reidland-Paducah Exit 16.
Drivers are encouraged to take Exit 7 and follow US 62 through Paducah to avoid traffic backups at Exit 11.
Eastbound I-24 is expected to be blocked until about 3 p.m.